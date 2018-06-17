NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.54.

NextEra Energy opened at $159.54 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,939 shares of company stock worth $21,594,966. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

