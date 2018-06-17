Nexty Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $0.00 and $447,364.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00598799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00259417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047575 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094529 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/@nextyio. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.