Nice (NICE) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nice earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9583026754443 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nice in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Nice opened at $109.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nice has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

