Nielsen (NLSN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6359187552737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

