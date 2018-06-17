Inchcape plc (INCH) Insider Buys £201,665 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Nigel Stein acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £201,665 ($268,492.88).

Shares of Inchcape opened at GBX 759.50 ($10.11) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Inchcape plc has a 1 year low of GBX 660.50 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 885 ($11.78).

INCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.25) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 738 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 695 ($9.25) to GBX 690 ($9.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Inchcape to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.78 ($11.65).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

