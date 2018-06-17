Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:NITE opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). equities analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Nightstar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

