Nike Inc (NKE) Insider Sells $3,240,000.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,461,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,977,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $75.91.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $80.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.02.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

