Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 916,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 51.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,461,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,000 shares of company stock worth $21,204,500. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Macquarie set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.02.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.