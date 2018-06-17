ValuEngine Downgrades NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) to Sell

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of NSSMY opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.37. NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get NIPPON Stl & SU/S alerts:

NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. NIPPON Stl & SU/S had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

NIPPON Stl & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets and coils, coated and color coated steel sheets, and electrolytic tin plates; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON Stl & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.