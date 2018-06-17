Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $184,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,269.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $419,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $204,120.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Niraj Shah sold 853 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $70,628.40.

On Monday, April 16th, Niraj Shah sold 754 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $50,751.74.

On Thursday, March 15th, Niraj Shah sold 762 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $64,442.34.

Shares of Wayfair opened at $110.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Wayfair from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 230.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,724.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,836,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

