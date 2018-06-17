Financial Analysis: WABCO (WBC) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS: NSANY) and WABCO (NYSE:WBC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of WABCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WABCO does not pay a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and WABCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 6.22% 14.67% 4.14% WABCO 11.97% 35.77% 10.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and WABCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.36 $6.74 billion $3.63 5.44 WABCO $3.30 billion 1.98 $406.10 million $6.86 17.78

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than WABCO. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WABCO has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nissan Motor and WABCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 WABCO 0 5 10 0 2.67

WABCO has a consensus target price of $163.15, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given WABCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WABCO is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

WABCO beats Nissan Motor on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use; and vehicle development of light-duty trucks. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors for replacement parts and services and commercial vehicle fleet operators for management solutions and services; and manufacturers of heavy duty off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.