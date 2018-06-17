Nitro Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Nitro has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Nitro token can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. Nitro has a market capitalization of $717,449.00 and approximately $464.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00594701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00259983 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094627 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s genesis date was November 18th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,188,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

