NL Industries (NL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NL. ValuEngine upgraded NL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded NL Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NL stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.01.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 110.31%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NL Industries in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NL Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 74.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NL Industries in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

