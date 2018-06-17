NMI (NMIH) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NMI earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8465042813052 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 604,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,396. NMI has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $52,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Mathis sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $331,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,608 shares of company stock worth $3,444,389. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.