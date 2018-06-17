NMI (NMIH) & MBIA (MBI) Critical Analysis

NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NMI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NMI and MBIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $182.74 million 6.17 $22.05 million $0.57 30.18 MBIA $433.00 million 2.07 -$1.61 billion N/A N/A

NMI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MBIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of MBIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NMI and MBIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 0 8 0 3.00 MBIA 0 1 2 0 2.67

NMI presently has a consensus target price of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.55%. MBIA has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. Given MBIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than NMI.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 18.96% 10.27% 5.99% MBIA -380.19% -30.18% -5.15%

Summary

NMI beats MBIA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

