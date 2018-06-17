Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Noble Energy worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 144,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.67 to $22.99 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Noble Energy opened at $33.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

In related news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $830,340. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

