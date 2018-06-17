NobleCoin (NOBL) Price Tops $0.0005

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. NobleCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $167.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NobleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.01482750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007505 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019854 BTC.

About NobleCoin

NobleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,330,034,447 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NobleCoin is www.noblemovement.com.

NobleCoin Coin Trading

NobleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

