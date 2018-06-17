NodeCoin (NODC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,351.00

NodeCoin (CURRENCY:NODC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One NodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NodeCoin has a total market cap of $5,351.00 and $1.00 worth of NodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NodeCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00257126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094165 BTC.

NodeCoin Coin Profile

NodeCoin’s total supply is 5,878,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,439 coins. NodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @nodecoin.

Buying and Selling NodeCoin

NodeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit.

