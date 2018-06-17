Nokia Oyj (NOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,318,930 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 27,024,469 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,731,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,836,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016,150 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,247,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,673,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.78 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

