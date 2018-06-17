Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,770 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $188,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coty by 15.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coty by 375.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $19.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coty to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Ramos purchased 46,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $669,678.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,878. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coty traded up $0.24, reaching $14.50, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,263. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

