Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,000 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 224,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality opened at $12.17 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,722.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $641,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

