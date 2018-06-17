Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $77.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.