Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,124,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of Allstate traded up $1.01, hitting $93.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,038,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,326. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.