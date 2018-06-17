Nord/LB Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €90.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.68 ($101.95).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde traded up €1.72 ($2.00), reaching €86.72 ($100.84), on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,301 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.