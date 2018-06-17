Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Nordstrom worth $55,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,245,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,413,000 after buying an additional 1,078,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 955,994 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,428,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 539,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $671,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,183. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $50.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

