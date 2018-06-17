Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 530 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 5.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.52.

Shares of NSC opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.