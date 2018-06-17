Norfolk Southern (NSC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $158.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.52.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.66. 2,476,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,746. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,625.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $401,898.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,410.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $178,515,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,032,037,000 after purchasing an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.