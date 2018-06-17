Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Dover stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

