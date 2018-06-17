Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $4,997,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $83.84 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,818,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

