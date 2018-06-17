Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,575,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 305,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,839 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. FIG Partners lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

