American Axle (AXL) Insider Norman Willemse Sells 9,700 Shares

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Axle opened at $17.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. American Axle has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Axle will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut American Axle to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on American Axle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,140,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,004,000 after purchasing an additional 167,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,354,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 850,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Axle by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,324,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 421,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in American Axle by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,547,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter.

American Axle Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

