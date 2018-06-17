Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $283,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 14,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $1,575,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust traded down $0.18, reaching $106.92, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 547,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

