Northern Trust Corp Has $99.15 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.10% of Umpqua worth $99,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,884,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 401,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,605,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,635 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 241,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,804,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 344,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua opened at $23.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.28 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

