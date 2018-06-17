Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Concho Resources worth $263,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,749,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,464,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,681 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,704.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 297,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 168,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 156,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources traded down $1.51, hitting $125.74, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,236,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.96. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

