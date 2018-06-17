Northern Trust Corp Has $96.10 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.96% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $96,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,862,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,722,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

In related news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,409 shares of company stock worth $2,735,587. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

