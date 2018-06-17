Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

