Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,784 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of AutoZone worth $245,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone traded up $10.38, reaching $693.37, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $491.13 and a 52 week high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $730.18.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks bought 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

