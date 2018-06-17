Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,197 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Sonoco Products worth $37,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,722,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 16,955.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 299,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 310.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 293,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 742,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products opened at $52.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 1,067 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $56,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,101 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $58,353.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,076. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

