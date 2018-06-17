Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,976 Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Planet Fitness worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,442,000 after buying an additional 273,727 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,838,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,566,000 after buying an additional 564,783 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,176,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $45.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

