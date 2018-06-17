Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.75.

Northern Trust opened at $106.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Northern Trust news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $283,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 14,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,575,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock worth $2,924,955. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $665,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

