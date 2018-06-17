Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFBK. TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 250,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,607. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 2,166 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $35,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,411.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 19,849 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $316,591.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,908. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,366,000 after buying an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.