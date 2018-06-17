Northland Securities Lowers Immupharma (IMM) to Corporate

Northland Securities lowered shares of Immupharma (LON:IMM) to a corporate rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMM. Northland Capital Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Immupharma in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Immupharma in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of Immupharma opened at GBX 23.70 ($0.32) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Immupharma has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.74 ($2.58).

About Immupharma

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

