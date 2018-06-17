Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of CLON remained flat at $GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 345,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. Clontarf Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 comprising 396,826 hectares in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A onshore/offshore block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

