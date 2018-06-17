Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,339. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $326.68 and a 1 year high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

