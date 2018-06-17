Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Qorvo by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $168,758.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,456.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $131,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

