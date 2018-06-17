Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of CDK Global opened at $66.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

