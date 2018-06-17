Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,261,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,668,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,267,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,407,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,799,000 after buying an additional 47,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,653,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

