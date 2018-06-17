Novartis AG (NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 99,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 85,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,589. Novartis has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

