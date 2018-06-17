Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0589766887629 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Novavax to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,660.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.