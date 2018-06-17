Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates while sales missed the same. A strong performance of drugs like Victoza, Tresiba and Saxenda is driving sales in Novo Nordisk's Diabetes segment. In December 2017, the company received approval for Ozempic (semaglutide) for the treatment of type II diabetes, which was an important approval for the company. Novo Nordisk’s share price outperformed the industry, over a year. However, we believe continued growth from Victoza and Tresiba as well as higher contributions from Saxenda and Xultophy will be partly offset by the impact of lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy, intensifying competition within the diabetes and biopharmaceutical markets and unfavorable macro conditions in several international markets.”

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S opened at $44.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,747,000 after buying an additional 7,292,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,979,000 after buying an additional 1,974,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,731,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,294,000 after buying an additional 1,369,900 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,025,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,737,000 after buying an additional 1,323,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,129,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,636,000 after buying an additional 424,180 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.